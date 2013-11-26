KARACHI Nov 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.75 percent, or 179.59 points, to 23,798.70.

Market took correction of 200 points after making new high yesterday while depreciating Pak Rupee and heavy foreign selling yesterday also forced investors to trim their positions. Interest in telecom sector was seen after selection of Value Partner Management Limited as consultant for upcoming 3G auction. PTC remained the volume leader. dealer said.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd fell 0.76 percent to 29.85 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd was down 2.66 percent at 142.35 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 108.00/108.08 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 107.74/107.78.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.75 percent from Monday's close of 9.90 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)