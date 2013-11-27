KARACHI Nov 27 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.13 percent, or 30.35 points, to 23,768.35.

Investors remained cautious due to falling State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves which are lowest in 12 year after repayment coupled with heavy net foreign out flow in past two trading sessions. The market also witnessed some profit taking, dealer said at Topline Securities (pvt) Ltd.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd fell 1.9 percent to 29.40 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 1.11 percent at 305 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 108.22/108.28 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 108.00/108.08.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)