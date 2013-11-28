KARACHI, Pakistan Nov 28 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100 share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.73 percent, or 412.14 points, to 24,178.49.

The market greeted the smooth transition of the positions of army chief and chief justice with approval, closing on a historic high of 24,180 points.

Investor interest was seen across the board, particularly in cement, textile and banking stocks, a dealer said.

The Nishat Mills Ltd rose 4.59 percent to 110.50 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 2.46 percent at 312 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 108.29/108.34 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 108.22/108.28.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)