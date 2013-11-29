Karachi, PAKISTAN Nov 29 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100 share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.50 percent, or 121.70 points, to 24,302.19.

The market reached a new high to close at high of 24,289. Healthy market participation was seen with rising volumes. Cement, Textile and Banking stocks remained a focus, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities Ltd.

The Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd rose 2.35 percent to 25.70 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement was up 1.15 percent at 78.18 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 108.45/108.50 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 108.29/108.34.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)