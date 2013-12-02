Karachi, PAKISTAN Dec 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100 share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.41 percent, or 99.38 points, to 24,401.57.

December got off to an impressive start for the market with participation remaining on the higher side. Such was the positivity that investors overlooked an above-expectation Consumer Price Index. Widespread interest was seen in Cement, Textiles and Banking sector stocks, said a dealer.

The Fauji Cement Ltd rose 2.1 percent to 13.60 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 4.86 percent at 115.48 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 108.48/108.54 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 108.45/108.50.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)