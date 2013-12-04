KARACHI Dec 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100 share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange felling 0.58 percent, or 143.09
points, to 24,445.38.
Some profit taking was seen at the bourse as a result of
which the benchmark index closed at the level of 24,445, down
143 points.
Despite slightly negative news flow, positivity was seen in
the telecom sector as 3G consultant (Value Partner Management
Company Limited) is expected to formally sign the deal with the
PTA in coming few days, said dealer.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 2.75
percent to 30.68 rupees while Engro Corporation Ltd
was down 1.68 percent at 153.60 rupees.
The rupee ended at 108.50/108.56 against the dollar,
compared to Tuesday's close of 108.57/108.63.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)