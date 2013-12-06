KARACHI Dec 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100 share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.28 percent, or 69.86 points, to 24,870.55.

With continued institutional support the market gained 70 points to close at yet another high of 24,870.

Moreover, during the session market crossed the psychological level of 25,000 points. Banking sector scrips remained in limelight, said dealer.

The National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.68 percent to 55.89 rupees while Bank Al Falah Ltd was up 1.78 percent at 25.76 rupees.

The rupee ended at 108.32/108.38 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 108.50/108.56.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 9.75 percent from Thursday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)