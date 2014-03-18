KARACHI, March 18 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed slightly higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.07 percent, or 17.87 points to 27,246.97.

Relatively low volumes witnessed at local bourse amid lack of news flows. Though benchmark index closed at historical level of 27,246, dealer said.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd rose 3.01 percent to 22.24 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was up 1.48 percent to 423.50 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.85/98.95 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.85/98.90.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)