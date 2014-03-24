KARACHI, March 24 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.40 percent, or 374.08 points to 26,391.41.

Local bourse fell further amid news of further foreign selling in large cap stocks like Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd.

Start of future roll over week also dented the sentiment, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 2.14 percent to 246.50 rupees while Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 2.1 percent to 420.15 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 97.75/97.80 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 97.85/97.90.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.75 percent from Friday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)