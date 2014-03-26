KARACHI, March 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.57 percent, or 151.78 points to 26,821.92.

Led by banking stocks, the market continued its recovery. Investors expect that huge participation in the Pakistan Investment bond (PIB) auction by banks will increase their earnings. Pakistan Petroleum Ltd also rallied after announcing a discovery in the Naushahro Feriz block, Sindh, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline securities.

United Bank Ltd rose 3.83 percent to 153 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 2.1 percent to 226.50 rupees.

The rupee ended at 97.85/97.92 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 97.85/97.90.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.00 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.25 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)