KARACHI, March 26 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index
of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.57 percent, or 151.78
points to 26,821.92.
Led by banking stocks, the market continued its recovery.
Investors expect that huge participation in the Pakistan
Investment bond (PIB) auction by banks will increase their
earnings. Pakistan Petroleum Ltd also rallied after announcing a
discovery in the Naushahro Feriz block, Sindh, said dealer Samar
Iqbal at Topline securities.
United Bank Ltd rose 3.83 percent to 153 rupees
while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 2.1 percent to
226.50 rupees.
The rupee ended at 97.85/97.92 against the dollar
compared to Tuesday's close of 97.85/97.90.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 8.00 percent
from Tuesday's close of 8.25 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)