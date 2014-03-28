KARACHI, March 28 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.18 percent, or 49.36 points to 27,116.13.

Profit taking was seen in oil and cement stocks while banking stocks like Muslim Commercial Bank and United Bank Ltd continued to rally, said dealers.

D.G. Khan Cement Ltd fell 2.18 percent to 90.75 rupees while United Bank Ltd was up 2.77 percent to 162.60 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.00/98.10 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 97.85/97.92.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)