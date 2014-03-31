KARACHI, March 31 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.16 percent, or 43.78 points to 27,159.91.

The index witnessed mixed sentiments. Also, S&P affirmed its ratings on Pakistan at 'B-/B' with a stable outlook, expecting to keep investor interest alive for the next couple of sessions, said dealer Fahad Ali at JS Global Capital Ltd.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 2.51 percent to 241.25 rupees D.G.Khan Ltd was up 1.27 percent to 92.23 rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 98.25/98.35 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 98.00/98.10.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)