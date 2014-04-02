US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
KARACHI, April 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.33 percent, or 366.52 points to 27,932.02.
Continued institutional support in Oil stocks and banking sector kept market in bullish trend with index touching almost 28,000 historical level, dealer said.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 3.0 percent to 254 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 3.22 percent to 122.25 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.10/98.15 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.20/98.28.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme