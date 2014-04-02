KARACHI, April 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.33 percent, or 366.52 points to 27,932.02.

Continued institutional support in Oil stocks and banking sector kept market in bullish trend with index touching almost 28,000 historical level, dealer said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 3.0 percent to 254 rupees while Nishat Mills Ltd was up 3.22 percent to 122.25 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.10/98.15 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.20/98.28.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)