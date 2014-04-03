KARACHI, April 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.45 percent, or 404.34 points to 28,336.36.

Continuous foreign and local fund managers' support index kept rising on the 4th consecutive day to close above 28,300 points mark for the first time ever.

Prevailing positive sentiment over improving economic and external fronts kept market in the bullish zone, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 2.31 percent to 258.99 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up 1.94 percent to 232.80 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.10/98.15 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.10/98.15.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)