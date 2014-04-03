KARACHI, April 3 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.45 percent, or 404.34 points
to 28,336.36.
Continuous foreign and local fund managers' support index
kept rising on the 4th consecutive day to close above 28,300
points mark for the first time ever.
Prevailing positive sentiment over improving economic and
external fronts kept market in the bullish zone, dealer Samar
Iqbal at Topline Securities said.
Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 2.31 percent
to 258.99 rupees while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was up
1.94 percent to 232.80 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.10/98.15 against the dollar
compared to Tuesday's close of 98.10/98.15.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)