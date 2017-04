KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.25 percent, or 71.67 points to 28,408.03.

The market remained range-bound throughout the day as investors preferred to book profit.

However, the  index gained 71 points at closing  with the support of Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd. and Muslim Commercial Bank.

Cement stocks remained under pressure after news of expansions plans by D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd and Luck Cement, which have been  outperforming  the market in the  last few sessions, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said. 

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to 419.50 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 2.7 percent to 92.45 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady 98.07/98.13 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.10/98.15.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)