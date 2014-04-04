KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.25 percent, or 71.67 points to 28,408.03.

The market remained range-bound throughout the day as investors preferred to book profit.

However, the  index gained 71 points at closing  with the support of Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd. and Muslim Commercial Bank.

Cement stocks remained under pressure after news of expansions plans by D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd and Luck Cement, which have been  outperforming  the market in the  last few sessions, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said. 

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to 419.50 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 2.7 percent to 92.45 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady 98.07/98.13 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.10/98.15.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)