US STOCKS-Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St; U.S. tax code eyed
* Apple, Microsoft propel Nasdaq; Caterpillar, McDonald's lift Dow
KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.25 percent, or 71.67 points to 28,408.03.
The market remained range-bound throughout the day as investors preferred to book profit.
However, the index gained 71 points at closing with the support of Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd. and Muslim Commercial Bank.
Cement stocks remained under pressure after news of expansions plans by D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd and Luck Cement, which have been outperforming the market in the last few sessions, dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities said.
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to 419.50 rupees while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 2.7 percent to 92.45 rupees.
The rupee ended almost steady 98.07/98.13 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.10/98.15.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Apple, Microsoft propel Nasdaq; Caterpillar, McDonald's lift Dow
NEW YORK, April 25 The Nasdaq Composite stock index hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.