KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.25 percent, or 71.67 points to 28,408.03.

The  index was buoyed by interest in Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd and Muslim Commercial Bank. Cement stocks remained under pressure after investors heard about the planned expansion of D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd and Luck Cement, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities. 

Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd rose 1.71 percent to 419.50 rupees while D.G. Khan Cement Co Ltd was down 2.7 percent to 92.45 rupees.

The rupee ended almost steady 98.07/98.13 against the dollar compared to Thursday's close of 98.10/98.15.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)