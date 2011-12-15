KARACHI Dec 15 The Pakistani rupee hit a record low on Thursday, which dealers said stemmed from the bleak outlook for the country's economy.

The rupee was trading at 89.70/80 to the dollar at 11:03 a.m. (0603 GMT), compared with Wednesday's close of 89.55/61.

"The rupee was traded at 89.79 (to the dollar)," said a bank dealer, adding that "It is really the sentiment which is negative."

The previous low was 89.67 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Richard Borsuk)