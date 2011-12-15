(Updates record low to 89.93 from 89.82, adds closing, stocks &
o/n rates)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Dec 15 The Pakistani rupee hit a
record low on Thursday, which dealers said stemmed from the
bleak outlook for the country's economy but ended firmer because
of possible central bank intervention, dealers said.
"The rupee was traded at 89.93 (to the dollar)," said a bank
dealer, adding that "It is really the sentiment which is
negative."
The rupee ended at 89.62/67 to the dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 89.55/61.
Dealers said the central bank may have intervened and sold
dollars to support the rupee.
(For a Q+A on why the Pakistani rupee is weakening, click on
)
Exporters held on to their dollars because of the bleak
economic outlook, putting further pressure on the rupee, dealers
said.
Pakistan's current account deficit stood at $1.6 billion in
July-Oct compared with $541 million in the same period a year
earlier. The current account deficit is likely to widen in
coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external
aid.
Islamabad has to begin repayments on an $8 billion IMF loan
in early 2012, and without additional sources of revenue, its
foreign exchange reserves may come under pressure, analysts say.
It has to make a repayment of more than $1.1 billion in the
second half of 2011/12 fiscal year.
Foreign exchange reserves were at $16.69 billion in the week
ending Dec. 9, compared with a record $18.31 billion as of July
30.
Dealers also said tense relations with the United States
also put further pressure on the rupee.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a
defence bill that would place a pre-emptive freeze on hundreds
of millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan until Congress gets
assurances that Islamabad is helping fight the spread of
homemade bombs in the region..
In part, the Pakistani rupee's fall reflects pressure most
regional currencies are facing as worries about Europe's debt
crisis and the global economy drive investors out of riskier
assets.
The Indian rupee <IND=D2] hit 54.30 to the dollar on
Thursday, down nearly 20 percent from a July peak.
Stocks ended lower, taking cues from regional markets and
following House approval of the U.S. defence bill, dealers said.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.43 percent, or 161.47 points, lower at 11139.52
on turnover of just 52 million shares.
In the money market, overnight rates closed at its floor of
9 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of between 9.25
percent and 9.75 percent because of scheduled inflows of 90
billion rupees ($1 billion).
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Richard Borsuk, Ron
Askew)