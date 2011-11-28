(Updates record low, adds stocks & o/n rates)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Nov 28 The Pakistani rupee hit a
record low on Monday, touching 88.08 to the dollar on increased
import payments and negative regional sentiment on currencies.
The rupee closed at 88.02/07 to the dollar, compared
with Friday's close of 87.75/80.
The currency's previous low was in September, at 87.92.
"There were some import payments but there is generally
cautious to weak sentiment about currencies of the region, and a
bleak outlook for Pakistan's economy," said a dealer at a
foreign bank.
According to a poll conducted by Reuters last week,
investors have grown more bearish on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks, as Europe's debt crisis
deepens.
Dealers said there was also some pessimism regarding the
country's economy.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.96 billion
in the week ending Nov. 18, after hitting a record $18.31
billion in the week ending July 30.
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising
remittances from overseas Pakistani.
According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent
to $4.3 billion in the first four months of the 2010/11 fiscal
year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period
last year.
Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with
$855.11 million received in October last year.
However, dealers cautioned that a widening current account
deficit means the local currency could experience further
downward pressure in the days ahead.
Pakistan's current account deficit stood at a provisional
$220 million in October, compared with a deficit of $1.034
billion in the previous month, the central bank said.
For the July-October period, the deficit stood at a
provisional $1.555 billion, compared with $541 million in the
same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of
Pakistan.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also assessed that the
outlook for Pakistan's economy for the current year ending June
2012 was "challenging", dealers said.
In a statement last week, the IMF said that ongoing security
concerns were likely to limit capital inflows.[D:nN1E7AL24]
Stocks ended lower on concerns about relations between
Pakistan and the United States after a cross-border attack by
NATO that killed 24 of the country's soldiers at the weekend.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.32 percent, or 153.99 points, lower at 11,494.15
on turnover of 46.24 million shares.
The incident has hurt Washington's efforts both to ease a
crisis in relations with Islamabad and stabilise the region as
it tries to wind down the war in Afghanistan.
"Panic selling was witnessed at KSE after NATO attacked two
border check posts of Pak-Army on Saturday and uncertainty
loomed over the future level of cooperation with NATO," said
Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Investments Ltd.
In the money market, overnight rate ended at its top level
of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the interbank market.
(Editing by Qasim Nauman)