KARACHI Nov 30 The Pakistani rupee's slide continued for a third day on Wednesday, with increased import payments, negative sentiment about regional currencies and a bleak outlook for the country's economy driving it to a record low of 88.45 to the dollar.

The rupee was trading at 88.40/50 to the dollar at 11:14 a.m. (0614 GMT), compared with Tuesday's close of 88.25/30.

The previous low was 88.28 on Tuesday.