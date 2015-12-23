* $4.6 trillion M&A record boosts financial printing sector
* 24-hour offices with bedrooms and Xboxes
* Paper-heavy industry getting greener
By Freya Berry
LONDON, Dec 23 When bankers talk about paper,
they usually mean stocks and bonds.
But in a record year for M&A, for the people who print the
documents for the bids and offers and prospectuses for corporate
deals, paper means paper -- and lots of it.
Deal volumes this year are up by more than 40 percent on the
previous year to a record $4.6 trillion, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data. This translates into hundreds
of thousands of pages of documents that have to be sent out to
shareholders.
For Shell's proposed purchase of BG,
currently worth $53 billion and one of this year's mega-deals,
printers mailed out 10,500 copies of a 72-page "intention to
make an offer" document, plus half a million copies of one
regulatory letter, among other announcements, to BG's
shareholders.
The firms that handle this specialised work have had a
frantic year of typesetting and proofreading under strict
security, before printing and posting the documents to
shareholders across the world under deadlines that can be as
tight as just a couple of days.
A handful of companies such as Sterling, Merrill Corporation
and Black and Callow dominate the business, which not only needs
big printing machines and typesetting programmes but often
specialist translators too.
As privately held companies they do not publish their
earnings. But one U.S.-based financial printer told Reuters that
revenues this year from deals alone had risen twofold.
"In this environment it becomes all hands on deck. You just
do what you have to do," the person said, adding that their
firm's biggest deal of the year ran to 40,000 copies.
And it is a round-the-clock business. Junior corporate
lawyers said that during a proofing process they can spend days
camped out in printers' offices -- where there are often
bedrooms, showers and even pool tables and Xboxes provided to
pass the time.
"The documents are getting bigger and more complex to draft.
In this market, clients are seeing only a small window to do the
deal, so the pressure on us is greater to do more in less time,"
said Tim Black, joint managing director of Black and Callow
financial printers, formed after a management buyout from data
room company Imprima last year.
ENVIRONMENT AND TECHNOLOGY
But environmental awareness and technology are changing this
niche industry, pushing these companies to look for other
sources of revenue beyond producing stacks of documents.
Printers can earn tens of thousands of pounds per deal, and
the longer the document and the larger the number of recipients,
the bigger the paycheck. The total bill for typesetting,
specialist translation, printing and postage can run into the
millions.
Black's company printed some of the documents for the
Shell/BG initial offer this year and also did the Lloyds
and HBOS merger prospectus back in 2008.
That approximately 300-page document was delivered to one in
10 UK households. According to Black's calculations, if the 3.2
million copies were laid end-to-end, it would have circled the
planet's 40,000-kilometre circumference seven times.
But hard copies of big bid documents in such large numbers
are on their way out.
"To the extent that we're printing fewer and fewer
documents, that's absolutely the prevailing trend,"
Alex Williams, Director of Corporate Strategy and Development at
Merrill Corporation, said.
Merill does financial printing and data rooms, where bidders
look into a company's confidential information in order to
conduct due diligence. Technology has already transformed data
rooms - which used to be actual rooms full of files - into
encrypted online portals.
And as the regulatory environment tightens post the
financial crisis, Merrill and others are positioning themselves
with products that help businesses to manage complex and
confidential data, and even generate their own proofs of
documents.
These companies can capitalise on their expertise at keeping
things under wraps. Black says his employees are vetted and sign
non-disclosure agreements with more than 250 components.
"It's an industry defined by discretion and sensitivity to
the capital markets," Williams said.
"There's more and more regulation and compliance, and
there's more and more data. We now look at our business as
managing our client's confidential complex data. And that's not
going to go away."
($1 = 0.6718 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry. Editing by Jane Merriman)