By Dave Clarke
| WASHINGTON, April 12
WASHINGTON, April 12 Public interest groups are
chiding the new U.S. consumer watchdog for proposing to rollback
part of a credit card rule that cracks down on the fees that can
be charged to borrowers.
On Thursday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
released a proposal that would scrap a rule issued a year ago by
the Federal Reserve that covered fees charged before a credit
card is issued.
The rule is now being held up by a court challenge mounted
by First Premier Bank.
The CFPB said the proposal was meant "to resolve the
uncertainty caused by the litigation" by dropping the Fed's plan
to expand the crackdown mandated by the 2009 Credit Card Act.
Consumer groups, who are usually staunch defenders of the
agency, balked at CFPB's proposal, calling it a mistake.
"The CFPB should not back down in protecting consumers from
this sort of chicanery," Chi Chi Wu, a National Consumer Law
Center (NCLC) staff attorney, said in a statement issued by four
consumer groups, including the U.S. Public Interest Research
Group, the National Council of La Raza and Consumer Action.
The 2009 credit card law limits certain fees a lender can
add on to a bill in the first year an account is opened to no
more than 25 percent of a borrower's credit limit. This does not
include late fees or charges for exceeding the credit limit, but
targets items such as annual or monthly fees.
"The overall 25 percent cap on certain credit card fees
charged during the first year, along with the other specific
provisions of the CARD Act, would remain in place," the bureau
said in a release.
Consumer groups have derided the card charges in question as
"fee harvesting" and contend they are often aimed at low-income
borrowers who are only given a credit limit of a few hundred
dollars. A 2007 report by the NCLC argued that fees can eat up
much of the available credit line.
In April 2011, the Fed issued a rule expanding the fee cap
to include in the 25 percent limit any fees charged before a
card becomes active, such as an initial processing fee, to
answer charges that card companies were seeking ways around the
restrictions.
First Premier challenged this decision, arguing these fees
were not covered by the law. In September, a judge from the U.S.
District Court for South Dakota issued an injunction blocking
the Fed rule.
The CFPB proposal is not final and the agency is collecting
comments through June 11 before deciding whether to go ahead.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law to police consumer lending markets. It
opened its door in July 2011 and inherited oversight of consumer
protection laws from other regulators, including the Fed.