Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs committee in Washington March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The Federal Reserve will release on Thursday the results of its latest round of stress tests on 19 large U.S. banks, the regulator said on Monday.

The test will gauge the ability of banks to withstand a financial shock that includes unemployment hitting 13 percent and a 21 percent drop in housing prices.

The Fed first used stress tests in 2009 to calm markets worried about the balance sheets of banks during the financial crisis and began a regime of annual stress, or capital, tests in 2011.

According to disclosure templates revealed on Monday, the bank-by-bank financial information this year will be the most extensive yet and will include information that could be prized by investors and financial analysts, such as stress scenario estimates of pre-tax income, total assets and loan-loss provisions.

The Fed will also show how well capital positions hold up under the test conditions, as well as the deterioration in several loan categories, including credit cards and home loans.

The results will be released after markets close on Thursday.

Six of the largest U.S. banks are receiving added scrutiny that includes a test on how well they would respond to market conditions similar to the second half of 2008 after Lehman Brothers failed.

This scenario includes strains related to the current European sovereign debt woes, with a particular focus on banks' counterparty risks, the Fed said in a release.

The banks subject to this added scrutiny have large trading operations that separate them from their peers.

These banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo and Co.

(Reporting By Dave Clarke in Nashville, Tenn. and David Henry in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)