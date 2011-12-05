* FDIC's Gruenberg says effort will influence margin rule

* Final derivatives margin rule expected by mid-2012

* SEC may propose its margin rule next month

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 U.S. banking regulators are working with international counterparts to address worries that margin and capital requirements for derivative trades will put Wall Street at a competitive disadvantage, a top regulator plans to tell Congress on Tuesday.

U.S. regulators will take this work into consideration when writing a final rule governing these trades that is expected to be released by mid-2012, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp acting Chairman Martin Gruenberg said.

The comments were in testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday.

As required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, policymakers are creating a global framework to regulate the roughly $700 trillion global derivatives market that was blamed for contributing to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The United States is far ahead of other countries in writing proposals for governing the over-the-counter derivatives, or swaps, market that is dominated by a handful of dealers including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs .

Banks have taken particular aim at a provision in a proposed rule released by regulators in May.

They have complained that under the proposal, foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies that do business with foreign institutions would be forced to back derivative trades with collateral while non-U.S. banks would not.

In his testimony, which was obtained by Reuters, Gruenberg said that following the release of the U.S. rule in May, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) decided to draft a document by June 2012 that will state where there is international agreement on capital and margin requirements.

The FSB is a group made up of top regulators from around the world that attempts to organize financial regulatory efforts.

U.S. regulators will "to the extent possible" take the June paper into consideration when writing their final rule, Gruenberg said, "in order to reduce competitive concerns."

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the lead U.S. regulator of the derivatives market, has also issued a proposed rule dealing with margin and capital requirements.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to put out its own proposal but hopes to release one in January, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Derivatives can be used by investors to make big bets on the direction of interest rates and other changes in financial conditions. They are also used to offset business risks, such as exchange rate fluctuations and commodity price movements.

The idea behind the margin requirements is that banks and speculative traders should have to post collateral when engaging in risky, customized derivative trades that could sour and harm the financial system.