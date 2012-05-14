WASHINGTON May 14 U.S banking regulators
released guidance on Monday that banks with more than $10
billion in assets should follow when conducting stress tests to
identify weaknesses in their operations and on their balance
sheets.
The guidance focuses on five principles, including making
sure all risks facing an institution are captured by the tests
and that the results are clear and can be used to take specific
steps should problems be discovered.
The guidance is separate from stress testing rules mandated
by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which lays out
testing requirements for banks with more than $10 billion in
assets and those with more than $50 billion in assets. These
rules have yet to be finalized.