* AmEx to refund $85 mln to 250,000 consumers, CFPB says
* Company will also pay $27.5 mln penalty to federal
regulators
* Problems include marketing, debt collection, late fees
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 American Express will refund
$85 million to customers to resolve charges that three
subsidiaries broke consumer protection laws across the credit
card business, U.S. regulators said on Monday.
Subsidiaries misrepresented the perks consumers would
receive if they enrolled in a credit card program, charged
certain consumers higher late fees than were legally
permissible, misled consumers about debt collection and
committed other violations, the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said.
In addition to the refund to about 250,000 customers,
American Express will pay civil penalties totaling $27.5 million
to the CFPB, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Federal Reserve
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
"Several American Express companies violated consumer
protection laws and those laws were violated at all stages of
the game - from the moment a consumer shopped for a card to the
moment the consumer got a phone call about long overdue debt,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said.
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial law and charged with overseeing credit cards, mortgage
loans and other consumer financial products.
Since opening in July 2011, the agency has gone after credit
card companies for violating consumer laws. Discover Bank, part
of Discover Financial Services, agreed to pay $214
million to resolve charges of deceptive marketing. Capital One
Financial Corp was fined $210 million in July on similar
charges.
The latest probe identified marketing violations and other
problems that occurred from 2003 to the spring of 2012 at
American Express Centurion Bank, American Express Bank and
American Express Travel Related Services Company.
Those companies are responsible for notifying consumers.
"From the moment we learned of the wrongdoing at American
Express, we have been troubled by the range of problems that our
examination process uncovered," said Kent Markus, assistant
director of enforcement at the CFPB. "The legal violations we
discovered span the lifecycle of a consumer's experience with
American Express cards."
American Express is conducting an internal probe of the
violations and has already counted a "substantial portion" of
expenses related to the charges against its earnings,
spokeswoman Marina Norville said.
American Express said in February that it was expecting
regulators to bring enforcement actions related to late fees
charged on certain card accounts.
Consumers are expected to receive payments by March 15,
2013, the CFPB said.