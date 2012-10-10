Oct 10 The top U.S. futures regulator said he would support appealing a court ruling last month that struck down his agency's attempt to place limits on speculation in commodity markets.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on Wednesday that his agency drafted the original rule at the direction of U.S. Congress. The rule, which was originally to have taken effect this month, limited the number of contracts traders can hold in 28 commodities, including oil, coffee and gold.

Congress included position limits as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, but critics including Wall Street banks said the law did not clearly order the CFTC to impose those limits.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins threw out the tough new rules last month, saying the CFTC needed to prove the curbs were necessary to rein in excessive speculation.

It was a major setback for regulators struggling to implement the sweeping reforms enacted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the first for any CFTC rule in the agency's history.

"Congress mandated us to do this," Gensler told reporters at a derivatives conference on Wednesday. "I'm looking with my fellow commissioners and the lawyers at all of our options of appeal and potentially, you know, writing new rules and things like that."

Gensler said it is up to the commission to decide whether to appeal the ruling, but that he would support such a move.

CFTC staffers have recommended the agency appeal the ruling, and the agency's general counsel has circulated a memo asking the five commissioners to consider that option, a source has told Reuters. Democratic commissioner Bart Chilton has said the regulator should appeal.

The CFTC passed its rule last year. Supporters say the limits could help crack down on excessive speculation that they say drives up oil prices for consumers.

The judge's ruling came as a victory for Wall Street firms that feared position limits would hamper their lucrative derivatives businesses. They also said regulators had not proven that such limits would actually prevent disruptive price spikes.