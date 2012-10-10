Oct 10 The top U.S. futures regulator said he
would support appealing a court ruling last month that struck
down his agency's attempt to place limits on speculation in
commodity markets.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, said on Wednesday that his agency drafted the
original rule at the direction of U.S. Congress. The rule, which
was originally to have taken effect this month, limited the
number of contracts traders can hold in 28 commodities,
including oil, coffee and gold.
Congress included position limits as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, but critics including Wall
Street banks said the law did not clearly order the CFTC to
impose those limits.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins threw out the tough
new rules last month, saying the CFTC needed to prove the curbs
were necessary to rein in excessive speculation.
It was a major setback for regulators struggling to
implement the sweeping reforms enacted after the 2007-2009
financial crisis and the first for any CFTC rule in the agency's
history.
"Congress mandated us to do this," Gensler told reporters at
a derivatives conference on Wednesday. "I'm looking with my
fellow commissioners and the lawyers at all of our options of
appeal and potentially, you know, writing new rules and things
like that."
Gensler said it is up to the commission to decide whether to
appeal the ruling, but that he would support such a move.
CFTC staffers have recommended the agency appeal the ruling,
and the agency's general counsel has circulated a memo asking
the five commissioners to consider that option, a source has
told Reuters. Democratic commissioner Bart Chilton has said the
regulator should appeal.
The CFTC passed its rule last year. Supporters say the
limits could help crack down on excessive speculation that they
say drives up oil prices for consumers.
The judge's ruling came as a victory for Wall Street firms
that feared position limits would hamper their lucrative
derivatives businesses. They also said regulators had not proven
that such limits would actually prevent disruptive price spikes.