Aug 21 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has delayed for a week its consideration of new rules
to lift the ban on general advertising for private securities
offerings, the regulator said on Tue sday.
The commission was set to consider the controversial
solicitation rules during a meeting on Wednesday. Commissioners
instead will take up the rules during an Aug. 29 meeting,
according to the SEC website.
The SEC has already missed a 90-day deadline to implement
the rules as required by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups
Act, or JOBS Act, which was signed into law in April. The law
scales back a variety of securities regulations to help smaller
companies raise capital and spur job growth.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment on the reason
for the delay.