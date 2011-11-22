* Fed says to release results of Euro-related stress test
* Test targets six US firms with large trading operations
* Part of broader test on 31 financial firms
(Adds analyst comments, background)
Nov 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve plans to stress
test six large U.S. banks against a hypothetical market shock,
including a deterioration of the European debt crisis, as part
of an annual review of bank health.
The Fed said it will publish next year the results of the
tests for six banks that have large trading operations: Bank of
America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N),
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Wells Fargo
(WFC.N).
"They are clearly worried about the issue of Europe," said
Nancy Bush, a longtime bank analyst and contributing editor at
SNL Financial. "In a time of risk aversion and concern, you
need transparency."
The Fed said its global market shock test for those banks
will be generally based on price and rate movements that
occurred in the second half of 2008, and also on "potential
sharp market price movements in European sovereign and
financial sectors."
In the Fed's hypothetical stress scenario, unemployment
would spike as high as 13 percent while U.S. gross domestic
product would fall by as much as 8 percent.
The heightened stress tests are part of a larger
supervisory test the Fed will conduct on the capital plans of
19 firms with at least $50 billion in assets, including those
six large banks.
In addition, the Fed will conduct a scaled-back test on the
capital plans of 12 more financial firms considered less
complex.
The Fed will use the review of bank's capital plans to
determine whether the banks are robust enough to raise
dividends or repurchase stock, or whether they need to obtain
additional capital.
The Fed plans to release more information than it did last
year about the tests' results. The regulator said it is doing
so to "foster market discipline."
The Fed said it will disclose the estimate of revenues,
losses and capital ratios of the 19 biggest banks if they were
to suffer a market shock.
This type of disclosure could give investors and markets
more certainty about the strength of U.S. banks at a time when
there are deep concerns about their European counterparts.
"Eventually, this will be viewed as a positive, and a lot
of people will focus on this as a way to verify the viability
of these companies," said Matt McCormick, portfolio manager at
Bahl & Gaynor investment counsel in Cincinnati.
The banks must submit their capital plans by Jan. 9, 2012.
The Fed said that it plans to respond to banks by March 15. It
was not clear when the results would be published.
Banks have been eager to boost dividends and buy back
stock, but the Fed has indicated it will take a tough stance,
particularly if a bank is not far along in meeting new
international Basel capital standards.
In a Nov. 9 speech, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said the
central bank would be "comfortable with proposed capital
distributions" only when it is "convinced" a bank is on a path
to easily meet the new standards.
"I don't think anyone could say that this is anything but
an extremely stringent stress test," said Karen Petrou,
managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics. "It will
really put the burden on the affected bank holding companies to
prove they can make a capital distribution, not on the Fed to
block it."
The Fed is putting in place a broad stress testing regime
in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis when taxpayers
were forced to extend a $700 billion bailout to the financial
system.
This will be the second round of Fed tests of banks'
capital plans.
Earlier this year, the Fed rejected Bank of America's plan
to boost its dividend in the second half of 2011, while
allowing other big banks to move ahead with dividend hikes.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, the Fed
is required to conduct stress tests on banks with more than $50
billion in assets.
The latest capital tests are separate from this requirement
but the Fed on Tuesday said it would try to harmonize the
different testing regimes facing banks.
The expansion of the capital tests beyond the 19 who have
been scrutinized in the past will likely not be welcomed by
those being added to the list.
"It's another layer of Fed oversight on their capital, and
they've fought tooth and nail not to be included in this," said
Paul Miller, analyst at FBR Capital Markets. "So I don't think
any of those banks are particularly happy right now."
