WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve will
discuss final rules to boost capital requirements for U.S. banks
during an open meeting next Tuesday, the agency announced on
Thursday.
U.S. regulators proposed rules last June to implement a
global capital agreement known as Basel III. That accord is a
key part of efforts by regulators to make sure the banking
system is more resilient after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp have been working to finalize
the rules. The financial industry has closely monitored their
progress.
