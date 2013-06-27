WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. regulators will move
next week toward finalizing much-anticipated plans to boost U.S.
banks' required capital when the Federal Reserve Board of
Governors plans to vote on the final rules.
The Fed said on Thursday it would hold an open meeting on
Tuesday, July 2, to discuss the capital requirements.
The Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp proposed rules last June to
implement a global capital agreement known as Basel III.
That accord is a key part of efforts by international
regulators to make sure the banking system is more resilient
after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
But the United States and other countries are months behind
on finalizing rules to implement the agreement. The financial
industry has closely monitored regulators' progress toward
finishing the requirements.
Under the Basel agreement, banks would use complicated
assessments of the riskiness of their portfolios to determine
how much equity capital they would need. Regulators also set a
minimum leverage requirement, or ratio of capital to total
assets, of 3 percent.
That agreement, which would be phased in through 2019, would
force most banks to maintain about three times as much
top-quality capital as is required under existing rules.
Banks, particularly smaller ones that have said the rules
could be costly, have agreed that they need more capital
cushions but said the proposed U.S. rules go too far.
Many U.S. regulators and reform proponents, on the other
hand, argued for a higher leverage ratio in the United States,
particularly for the biggest banks. Two U.S. senators have
proposed hiking that level up to 15 percent for the largest
firms.
The Fed has not yet released the final version of the rules.
Tuesday's vote will be the first step toward implementing them.
The FDIC and the OCC also must approve the rules. The FDIC,
which includes the comptroller of the currency as a board
member, has not announced a meeting to discuss the rules.