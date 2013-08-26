By Emily Stephenson and Brett Wolf
WASHINGTON Aug 26 U.S. regulators and law
enforcement agencies met on Monday with an advocacy group for
Bitcoin, a digital currency that has been under fire for its
purported role in facilitating anonymous money transfers.
Jennifer Shasky-Calvery, director of the Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network (FinCEN), said her unit hosted a
presentation by members of the Bitcoin Foundation, an advocacy
group of Bitcoin-related businesses.
"This is part of our ongoing dialogue aimed at enhancing
communication with our regulated financial industries,"
Shasky-Calvery said in a statement.
She also noted that virtual currency exchanges must register
with regulators and face requirements similar to those imposed
on other financial firms. FinCEN is the Treasury Department's
anti-money laundering unit.
Bitcoins, which have been around since 2008, are a form of
electronic money that can be exchanged without using traditional
banking or money transfer systems.
Bitcoins are the most prominent of these new currencies,
which have come under scrutiny from regulators and law
enforcement officials.
Representatives of the Bitcoin Foundation did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. The group's website
says it aims to make the currency more respected and to improve
and protect its integrity.
The currency first came under scrutiny by law enforcement
officials in mid-2011 after media reports surfaced linking the
digital currency to the Silk Road online marketplace where
marijuana, heroin, LSD and other illicit drugs are sold.
In recent months, the U.S. government has taken steps to
rein in the currency and more regulatory action is expected.
Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, the world's largest exchanger of U.S.
dollars with Bitcoins, had two accounts held by its U.S.
subsidiary seized this year by agents from the Department of
Homeland Security on the grounds that it was operating a money
transmitting business without a license.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported last year that
Bitcoin was used by criminals to move money around the world,
and the U.S. Treasury said in March that digital currency firms
are money transmitters and must comply with rules that combat
money laundering.
The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government
Affairs launched an inquiry into Bitcoin and other virtual
currencies earlier this month, asking a range of regulators to
list what safeguards are in place to prevent criminal activity.