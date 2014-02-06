WASHINGTON Feb 6 U.S. Federal Reserve Governor
Daniel Tarullo on Thursday said uniform disclosure requirements
were needed for participants in the payment processing system so
that banks and customers know when data breaches occur.
Tarullo told the Senate Banking Committee that regulators
required banks to notify customers and take certain remediation
steps when breaches happen, but many of those rules do not exist
for retailers such as Target Corp, which was the site of
a recent major data breach.
"I think you probably need some uniform requirements on
disclosure when breaches have actually taken place," Tarullo
said. "Until the banks and customers are sure that they know
whenever anything has happened with their data, it's going to be
hard for people to respond."