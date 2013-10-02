WASHINGTON Oct 2 The total cost of credit card
fees and interest payments to U.S. consumers fell and charges
for going over allowable credit limits effectively disappeared
after a 2009 law cracked down on the market, according to a
report released on Wednesday.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's first report
on the so-called CARD Act said costs are easier to understand
and consumers are better protected from credit cards they cannot
afford than they were before Congress passed the law.
But regulators said they still are looking into whether
credit card companies treat consumers fairly when they market
extras such as identity theft protection and credit monitoring.
Congress passed the 2009 law in hopes of making the credit
card market more transparent for borrowers. It called for
issuers to check whether consumers could pay for credit cards,
and restricts certain fees and changes to interest rates.
"The bottom line at the time was that consumers had no good
way to assess the true cost of their credit card upfront,"
Richard Cordray, the consumer bureau's director, said in
prepared remarks for a speech on Wednesday.
"The act eliminated many unfair fees, made some market
practices more transparent, paved the way for easier comparison
shopping, and created a market where consumers can see the costs
upfront," Cordray said.
The bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
oversight law and given authority over credit cards, mortgages
and other consumer financial products.
In 2011, when it formally opened, the bureau took on
responsibility for implementing the CARD Act. The report
released on Wednesday was required by the law.
One key concern of lawmakers since the 2007-2009 crisis has
been that the meltdown and resulting efforts to crack down on
Wall Street may have restricted borrowers' access to credit.
The consumer bureau's report said responsible access to
credit cards remains available, although consumers now must ask
for their credit limits to be raised rather than having card
companies boost them automatically.
Annual fees and interest rates for credit cards have gone
up, the bureau found, but the total cost of credit has declined.
That is because penalties for late payments and other unexpected
fees have gone down, the report said.
Fees for going over allowable credit limits have basically
been eliminated, the bureau said. The CARD Act says card issuers
can no longer allow consumers to exceed their limits unless the
cardholders first agree to pay fees when they go over.
The consumer watchdog said it planned to study some credit
market issues that were not addressed by the 2009 law, including
so-called "add-on" products, or optional extras that are often
marketed to cardholders.
Such products already have been a focus of enforcement
actions against card companies, including Discover Financial
Services and Capital One Financial.
Regulators also want to look into whether credit card
companies make clear disclosures to borrowers who pay their
bills online rather than receive a monthly statement.