WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog plans to fix part of a 2009 law that has
unintentionally prevented stay-at-home parents and other
individuals from obtaining credit cards.
The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
Richard Cordray, said on Thursday that his agency intends to
draft a proposal this year to address a provision of the Credit
CARD Act that requires companies to consider an applicant's
ability to pay before issuing a credit card.
The Federal Reserve, which was first charged with
implementing the law, interpreted the provision to mean
companies could not consider total household income and would
have to deny cards to applicants who did not have their own
source of outside income.
Lawmakers have since said they did not intend that when they
passed the law, but a proposed legislative fix faces a tough
road through a generally gridlocked Congress.
"This is clearly an unintended consequence of the
legislation," Cordray told members of the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee at a hearing.
Cordray appeared before the committee to present the
consumer agency's semiannual report. The report was required by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which also
established the consumer watchdog.
Lawmakers, particularly Republicans, grilled Cordray on a
number of controversial rules related to mortgages, overseas
money transfers and other issues Dodd-Frank tasked the agency
with regulating. But members from both parties urged the CFPB to
quickly address the Credit CARD Act issue.
"We feel that we created the CFPB to handle these types of
problems, we've made it a top priority of the subcommittee and
the committee, and it's a priority on both sides of the aisle,"
said Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat who sponsored
the 2009 law.
Cordray said overall, the law has helped reduce problems
with fees and other issues related to credit cards. But he said
the ability-to-pay portion may have prevented thousands of
stay-at-home parents and other people from obtaining credit
cards.
He said the agency studied the issue and collected data on
the problem this summer and plans to release a proposed rule
soon.