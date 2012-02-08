* House Republicans plan to move legislation soon
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Despite the heated
partisan rhetoric that surrounds the new U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, Democrats and Republicans appear to have
found at least one change they agree should be made to the
agency.
Next week the House Financial Services Committee will
consider legislation that would make it more difficult for
consumer advocates or other groups to obtain sensitive
information that banks share with the bureau.
At a hearing on Wednesday both Republicans and Democrats
voiced support for the proposal.
"I support the goal of this bill," Carolyn Maloney, a senior
Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, said at the
hearing, which examined several issues related to the bureau.
Maloney added there are some technical tweaks she would like
to see made to the legislation.
The committee announced later on Wednesday that it plans to
vote on the legislation on Feb. 16.
The bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law
to police financial products like mortgages and credit cards.
Consumer groups have heralded its creation, while the
business community has warned an overzealous regulator could
hurt the economy by making it harder to get loans.
Banks have said an oversight by Congress when writing
Dodd-Frank meant some confidential information that institutions
share with the bureau could be made public through legal
challenges.
Bank executives have said this lack of protection raises the
threat of lawsuits and could make banks reluctant to share some
information with the new bureau.
The issue is how information considered to be protected by
the attorney-client privilege is handled. Under most
circumstances when this information is shared with a third
party, the privilege is waived and it is fair game for others to
pursue through the courts.
Such information could be work a law firm has done to
determine if a bank is meeting legal requirements to provide
services to poor communities. Banks are worried that outside
groups could use such information to launch lawsuits if they can
use the courts to pry it out of the new bureau.
In the past, Congress has passed laws that keep the
attorney-client privilege intact if the third party receiving
the information is a bank regulator.
"In the past, Congress has wisely acted to lay to rest the
threat of wasteful litigation challenging the protections that
should be accorded to information shared by a bank with its
supervisor," American Bankers Association Chief Operating
Officer Michael Hunter told Wednesday's hearing.
CFPB has said it believes such information can be protected
under current law, but bureau director, Richard Cordray, told
Congress last month that he has no objections to the law being
changed to treat the bureau like other banking regulators.
Partisan tensions over the bureau heated up last month when
President Barack Obama used a controversial procedural move to
install Cordray as the first director of the bureau without a
vote by the U.S. Senate.
Republicans have been blocking a vote on Cordray's
nomination until changes are made to its structure they argue
would make it more accountable to Congress.
Democrats say a five-member board and a budget approved by
Congress would take away the new watchdog's bite.