* CFPB will give courts its views on lending laws
* CFPB files amicus brief in truth in lending case
* CFPB says some courts have misinterpreted this law
By Dave Clarke
March 27 The new Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau said it planned to play an active role in court cases
involving disputes over consumer lending laws.
The agency, which opened its doors in July, is charged with
policing markets for financial products such as credit cards and
mortgages.
On Tuesday, the agency said it had filed a friend-of-the
court brief in a truth in lending law case before the
Denver-based U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
"We are committed to making sure that borrowers can exercise
their rights to the full extent allowed under this law," CFPB
Director Richard Cordray said in a release.
The agency said it planned to file these types of amicus
briefs whenever it feels its views can help a court.
"Amicus briefs are an important way for the CFPB to ensure
that the statutes it oversees are correctly and consistently
interpreted by the courts, even in cases in which the CFPB is
not itself a named party," the bureau said in a release.
The bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law and has been a source of tension between the
banking industry and the administration of President Barack
Obama and other supporters of the new watchdog.
The purpose of the bureau is to make sure lending terms are
clear and borrowers are not being fleeced.
The lending industry has said, however, that a too-heavy
regulatory hand will limit what products can be offered and lead
to higher borrowing costs.
In the brief filed this week, the bureau takes aim at past
rulings involving the truth in lending law, saying some courts
have misinterpreted the statute to the detriment of borrowers.
The case in question -- Rosenfield v. HSBC Bank, USA
-- revolves around when a lender can cancel certain
types of home loans, such as home equity lines of credit and
second mortgages.
The law in question allows a borrower to cancel, or rescind,
these loans within three days of signing to provide time to make
sure they fully understand the terms of the agreement. That
period is extended to three years if the borrower does not get
proper paperwork.
The law does not apply to first mortgages.
The court is considering whether a borrower must also file a
lawsuit against the lender within the three-year time period in
order to cancel the loan, a move the bureau says is not required
despite earlier rulings.
"These courts have erroneously dismissed rescission lawsuits
as untimely, leaving consumers unable to litigate their claims
on their merits," the bureau said in its brief.
CFPB said it was not taking any position on the specific
allegations made by the borrower in the case and is weighing in
only on the question of what is allowed under the law.