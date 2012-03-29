By Dave Clarke
| WASHINGTON, March 29
WASHINGTON, March 29 The head of the new U.S.
financial protection agency is fending off criticism that the
presence of enforcement staff during routine inspection visits
to banks is an intimidation technique.
Banks and their lobbyists have complained that, when the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff tasked with regularly
supervising lenders show up at their offices, they are bringing
with them the agency lawyers charged with dishing out punishment
when rules and laws are broken.
"This practice feeds the institutional fear that the CFPB's
main purpose or object during an exam is to obtain documents and
information that later can be used to launch an enforcement
action," Republican Representative James Renacci said at a House
Financial Services Committee hearing on Thursday.
Renacci said the banking industry has voiced concerns to
him.
Industry officials have said that supervisors from other
banking regulators do not often show up with the enforcement
staff and wondered if intimidation is the goal.
"Sort of like showing up to a Sunday school picnic with a 12
gauge shotgun," Steve Bartlett, head of lobbying group The
Financial Services Roundtable said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce
event earlier this week.
On Thursday Richard Cordray, director of the bureau, said
the banking industry and concerned lawmakers should relax.
"It's not an attempt to create some sort of macho message
that we're sending," he told a House Financial Services
Committee hearing. "People shouldn't read any message into that
and none is intended."
Cordray said he has explained to bank CEOs that the
supervisory and enforcement staffs are simply trying to get a
better idea of how the other operates as the bureau, which
opened in July, gets started.
"We want the supervision teams to understand where
enforcement works and why and how," he said. "We want the
enforcement team to understand how supervision and examinations
work."
The bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law to prevent the lending abuses that occurred in the
run up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
There has been tension between the bureau and banks since it
was created as the new cop on the beat figures out how
aggressively it will police the industry.
Despite some concerns, Cordray, who took the job in January,
has gotten good marks overall from the industry for being
accessible and willing to consider suggestions from the banks.
"So far so good as far as it's gone," Bartlett said at the
Chamber event earlier this week, noting that even the concerns
over examiners and enforcement staff working together have begun
to ease.