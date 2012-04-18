By Dave Clarke
| WASHINGTON, April 18
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday sent a
notice to banks and other lenders emphasizing that enforcing
anti-discrimination laws is a priority.
The agency has also drawn up a tip sheet to help borrowers
determine if they are being discriminated against that will be
posted on its website.
"Our economy is in the process of recovering from the worst
financial crisis since the Great Depression," CFPB Director
Richard Cordray said in remarks prepared for a speech to the
National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which focuses on
lending discrimination. "We cannot afford to tolerate practices
that either price out or cut off segments of the population -
such as women, the elderly, or communities of color - from the
credit markets."
The agency emphasized that it views discrimination as going
beyond practices that are obviously designed to treat minorities
and women differently.
If a lending policy over time results in any group being
treated differently, even if that is not the intent, the agency
will crack down on the lender, Cordray said.
"It is important to recognize that this subtle but powerful
form of discrimination creates damages that are no less direct
than the kind of overt and blatant discrimination that, we hope
and assume, is increasingly a relic of a bygone era," he said.
As an example Cordray offered a scenario in which lending
officers have wide discretion to determine interest rates and
fees for borrowers, resulting in minority groups or women being
charged more.
The agency, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to
police lending products like credit cards and mortgages, also
said it would pursue practices that result in a lower
availability of loan products for minorities or women.
The agency has been heralded by supporters as an antidote to
the lending abuses that occurred in the run up to the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Banks have been wary of the new watchdog, warning that too
many restrictions will constrain lending and prevent many
consumers from being able to get loans for buying a home or
other products.
Cordray on Wednesday again emphasized his point that the
agency can help banks through its power to oversee competing
lenders that had not previously been overseen by a federal
regulator.
"The bureau will be supervising these entities in a tough
but fair manner to single out the silent pickpocket and stop
discrimination in its tracks," he said.