* Gets more than 5,000 complaints since opening July 21
* Billing disputes and rate problems are top concerns
* Agency to start collecting mortgage complaints
By Dave Clarke
Nov 30 In its first three months in operation,
the U.S. consumer financial watchdog received more than 5,000
complaints from credit card customers, led by billing disputes
and interest rate problems.
The agency on Wednesday released the first batch of data
collected on credit card complaints since it opened for
business on July 21.
"When consumers contact us, we get a snapshot of how the
consumer finance markets are working," Raj Date, the Treasury
Department adviser running the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, said in a statement. "And we are learning that there is
a lot of consumer confusion about credit card terms."
So far the CFPB has only been collecting complaints on
credit cards. But as as soon as Thursday, it plans to open up
the process to mortgage and home loan grievances.
Next year, possibly in March, it will start collecting
complaints about other bank products such as checking and
savings accounts.
On Wednesday the agency said that between July 21 and Oct.
21 it received 5,074 complaints from credit card customers. The
complaints varied but at the top of the list were billing
disputes, interest rate problems and fraud concerns.
The CFPB said it forwarded 4,254 of the complaints to card
issuers. According to the issuers, 74 percent of those cases
have been at least partially resolved, and in 71 percent the
customer did not disagree, the agency said.
Complaints previously went to other banking regulators,
depending on which one had oversight of the institution in
question. The CFPB's goal is to create a centralized system to
help resolve problems and collect data on complaints.
Created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, the
agency is charged with policing markets for products like
credit cards and mortgages.
It has been heralded by consumer advocates but was opposed
by the financial industry, which says it represents a
regulatory overreach.
A proposal to publicly release a database of consumer
complaints was issued by the agency on Wednesday. Under the
proposal, most information about the cardholders would be
withheld, but the bank or card issuer on the receiving end of
the complaint would be named.
The industry has complained that this could provide an
incomplete picture about their products.
The CFPB said that where there are differences of opinion
over what the data represents about an issuer, it expects there
will be a public debate that will allow consumers to "reach
their own conclusions."
"We look forward to working with the bureau to implement
effective consumer response systems to ensure they gather and
report meaningful data that will help resolve complaints and
identify trends," Ken Clayton, the American Bankers
Association's chief counsel, said in a press release.
The CFPB is soliciting comments on its complaint database
proposal through Jan. 30. After that, it will have to issue a
final proposal before the database is available to the public.
The Dodd-Frank law charges the agency with policing
financial products offered outside the banking industry as
well, but that power is on hold.
Until this issue is resolved, the agency will only collect
complaints on bank products and will refer other inquiries to
agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission.
The CFPB will not get its power over non-bank financial
products until it has a leader, the director, confirmed by the
Senate. Date is running CFPB in the interim.
President Barack Obama in July selected former Ohio
Attorney General Richard Cordray to lead the agency but his
nomination has been caught in the crossfire of a political
fight between Republicans and Democrats over how much authority
the CFPB should have.
Senate Republicans are promising to block Cordray's
nomination until changes are made to the agency's structure,
such as having it run by a board rather than a director.
Senate Democrats and the Obama administration oppose the
changes, arguing they would weaken the watchdog.