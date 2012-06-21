WASHINGTON, June 21 A small bank and two
advocacy groups said they would file a lawsuit against the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau challenging what they call
the agency's "unlimited regulatory power" and the controversial
appointment of its director, Richard Cordray.
The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform
act to police consumer products such as mortgaged and credit
cards. The groups said they will file the lawsuit later on
Thursday.
"No other federal agency or commission operates in such a
way that one person can essentially determine who gets a home
loan, who can get a credit card and who can get a loan for
college," said Jim Purcell, chief executive of State National
Bank Of Big Spring, Texas.
"Dodd-Frank effectively gives unlimited regulatory power to
this so-called Consumer Financial Protection Board, also known
as CFPB, with a director who is not accountable to Congress, the
President or the Courts. That is simply unconstitutional,"
Purcell said in a statement.