* Most of contract's trading must be on centralized market
* Critics say rule will force contract delisting, boost cost
* CFTC to make rule final this summer
* Roundtable to take place on June 5
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 25 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission will hold a roundtable on June 5 to discuss a
controversial rule aimed at protecting price discovery in the
swaps and futures markets, the agency announced on Friday.
Dubbed "the 85 percent" rule, the measure as proposed would
require 85 percent of a contract's trading to occur on an
exchange's centralized market.
Critics have said the rule would force exchanges to delist
hundreds of contracts because of low volume, hitting traders
with higher costs and in many cases force them to unwind the
contracts.
The CFTC was tasked by Dodd-Frank with boosting transparency
and limiting risk in the $708 trillion over-the-counter swaps
market, by requiring standardized swaps to be traded on
transparent exchanges or swap execution facilities (SEFs).
"The roundtable will help the commission by providing
additional public input for the final rulemaking to implement
[the rule]," the agency said in a statement.
Widespread ignorance of swaps exposure at failed investment
firm Lehman Brothers and insurer American International Group
aggravated the financial crisis, which led to billions
of dollars in taxpayer bailouts.
The 85 percent rule, proposed in December 2010, was part of
a framework of rules aimed at beefing up oversight of
derivatives exchanges. Those rules were finalized earlier this
month, but regulators punted on the 85 percent rule.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said a vote on the provision
would be delayed until the commission could finalize rules on
SEFs this summer.