* Industry groups have legally challenged position limits
* Senators says Dodd-Frank required the rulemaking
* Say rule backed up by 7 years of congressional study
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Senator Carl Levin and
18 other senators have filed a friend-of-the-court brief to help
the U.S. commodities regulator defend its "position limits"
rules aimed at preventing excessive speculation in oil markets.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission passed the
rules last year, but industry groups have sued to stop the rules
from taking effect, saying they would irreparably harm the
marketplace.
Levin and the other senators argued in their amicus brief
that seven years of congressional studies back up the need for
the position limits. They also rejected the industry groups'
contention that the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law did not
explicitly require the CFTC to put the rules in place.
"Oil supplies are plentiful and demand is down, so high gas
prices can't be explained by ordinary market forces of supply
and demand," Levin said in a statement.
"The financial industry slapped the CFTC with a lawsuit
claiming Congress never meant for the trading limits to prevent
excessive speculation to be mandatory, but our amicus brief
shows that is exactly what we meant and what the law requires."
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association are the
groups behind the legal challenge.
The position limits restrict the number of contracts a
trader can hold in commodities such as gold and oil. It was
narrowly approved by the agency's five commissioners on Oct. 18
by a vote of 3-2.