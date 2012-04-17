* ICI, Chamber file suit challenging CFTC rule
* Argue that CFTC did not adequately weigh costs, benefits
* Rule requires some funds to register with both SEC, CFTC
* Part of larger move to challenge financial regulations
By Sarah N. Lynch and Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 17 Groups representing mutual
funds and businesses filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, challenging a rule that
will require funds to register with the agency in the latest
battle against new regulations coming out of Washington.
The Investment Company Institute and the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce complained that the rule duplicates a requirement that
funds register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
It is the second lawsuit to be filed recently in U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia against the CFTC.
Another pair of industry groups challenged the CFTC in
December over a rule stemming from the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that
would impose trading curbs on speculators in commodity markets.
The two lawsuits employ a similar basic argument: that the
CFTC failed to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the
rules before finalizing them.
"The CFTC does not even make an effort to quantify the costs
or the benefits," said David Hirschmann, the head of the
Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.
"The CFTC openly admits in their rule that they were unable
to predict the rule's costs at the time the rule was
promulgated. That is just not good government," Hirschmann said.
The rule would require advisers to mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds to register in certain cases with the
CFTC, such as if the funds' non-hedging commodity trades,
including futures, swaps and options exceed certain thresholds.
Registration with the CFTC would then impose regulatory
requirements on advisers, including record-keeping, reporting,
advertising restrictions and disclosure obligations.
The rule is not tied to the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, and stems instead from a request by the National
Futures Association, a self-regulatory organization for the
futures industry.
The CFTC approved the rule in February by a 4-1 vote.
Republican Commissioner Jill Sommers dissented, saying the
agency failed to adequately show that the benefits of the rule
outweighed the cost to the industry.
The ICI, the leading mutual fund trade group, has been a
vocal critic of the rule change, especially because funds
already register with the SEC. "The rule will impose significant
compliance costs on fund advisers, and ultimately those funds
will come out of shareholders' pockets," said Paul Schott
Stevens, ICI's president.
"The CFTC's rule will affect virtually every registered
investment company offered to American investors today."
A CFTC spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit. The
rule states that advisers must register with the CFTC by the
later of Dec. 31 or 60 days after the agency finalizes its
definition of the term "swap."
TRACK RECORD
The failure to properly weigh the economic impact of new
regulations has become a successful weapon of choice for
industry groups over the past decade.
The SEC has lost multiple court cases in recent years,
either due to problems with its economic analysis or because of
other problems with following the rulemaking process.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups have
played an aggressive role in challenging financial regulations
prompted by the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In July, the Chamber and the Business Roundtable
successfully overturned a Dodd-Frank rule from the SEC that
would have made it easier for shareholders to nominate directors
to corporate boards.
But Bart Chilton, a Democratic member of the CFTC, cautioned
industry groups that judges may turn against them.
"Would-be litigants should perhaps start to be very
circumspect about this scatter-gun approach to federal
litigation," Chilton said in an email. "Federal judges don't
like their courtrooms to be used as logjams to create regulatory
slow-go's and no-go's, and it's quite clear that('s) what such
frivolous cases have become."
Many of the successful legal challenges to SEC rules in
recent years have been argued by Eugene Scalia, a partner at
Gibson Dunn who is representing ICI and the Chamber in this
latest lawsuit.
Scalia, the son of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin
Scalia, compared the legal arguments of this case to one he won
a few years ago in which the SEC sought to classify
equity-indexed annuities as securities.
In that case, the court found the SEC had failed to show why
the regulatory requirements for indexed annuities already in
place were insufficient.
"Quite similarly here, the CFTC has rushed forward to
regulate investment companies without having first determined
that there was some gap and shortfall in the existing regulatory
apparatus that required them to enter the fray," Scalia said.