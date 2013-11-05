UPDATE 1-Qatar wealth fund CEO sees Brexit investment opportunities
* Qatar Petroleum CEO: Brexit not a game-changer for investment (Adds details, quote)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Bart Chilton said on Tuesday that he has told President Barack Obama that he plans to leave the futures regulator soon.
"Early this morning, I sent a letter to the president expressing my intent to leave the agency in the near future," Chilton, a Democratic member of the commission, said in a statement prepared for a hearing on Tuesday.
The commission is currently down one member after Republican Jill Sommers left earlier this year. CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler, a Democrat, also is expected to leave by the end of the year.
* Qatar Petroleum CEO: Brexit not a game-changer for investment (Adds details, quote)
* OPEC, non-OPEC producers review extension of production cuts
PARIS, March 27 French oil and gas major Total said it aims to become a major player in the U.S. polyethylene market as it announced a $1.7 billion joint venture on Monday with Austria's Borealis and Canada's Nova Chemical.