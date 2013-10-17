WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve
ordered Commerzbank AG and its U.S. branch on Thursday
to hire an independent consultant to help the German bank clean
up its internal anti-money laundering programs.
The Fed and the bank first entered into an agreement in June
2012 that required Commerzbank to improve compliance in its bulk
cash transactions business.
On Thursday, regulators said an examination of other
business lines at the U.S. branch found inadequate controls to
guard against money laundering.
The Fed did not fine the bank but issued a cease-and-desist
order requiring it to hire independent consultants to study its
anti-money laundering programs and to review certain
transactions conducted between May and October of 2012.
Regulators also urged the bank to improve its reporting of
suspicious activities and to submit an enhanced program to
ensure it follows anti-money laundering laws.
U.S. officials have stepped up enforcement of those laws
lately, causing banks to compete with each other for compliance
personnel as they scramble to improve their programs.
Total settlements for anti-money laundering violations
amounted to $3.5 billion in 2012, compared with $26.6 million in
the preceding year, according to the Association of Certified
Anti-Money Laundering Specialists.
Commerzbank didn't admit or deny the Fed's allegations,
according to the regulator.