Nov 15 The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed two
presidential appointees to leadership positions at the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp.
Martin Gruenberg, who had been serving as acting chairman of
the bank regulator, was confirmed to lead the agency.
The Senate approved Thomas Hoenig, an FDIC director who
previously was the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas
City, as the vice chairman.
Gruenberg and Hoenig were confirmed in March as members of
the FDIC's board of directors, but lawmakers opted not to
confirm them in the leadership posts in a contentious election
year.
After President Barack Obama's win over Republican Mitt
Romney last week, former regulators and consultants said they
expected the two would be confirmed.
"The FDIC's mission of maintaining public confidence in the
financial system has never been more important," Gruenberg said
in a statement on Thursday. "It is a privilege to have the
opportunity to lead this great public institution."