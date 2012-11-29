* Republican Hensarling, Democrat Waters to lead panel
* New posts expected to draw some partisan tensions
* Dodd-Frank oversight also expected to be explored
By Sarah N. Lynch and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 Jeb Hensarling and Maxine
Waters are about as far apart politically as two U.S. lawmakers
can get.
But there is one thing they have in common, other than sharp
tongues: They care deeply about the government's role in housing
and how home loans should be financed.
That's where the common ground ends.
Hensarling, a conservative Republican from Texas, and
Waters, a liberal California Democrat, will have a chance to
steer housing policy when the new Congress convenes in January.
This week, Republicans tapped Hensarling to take over as
chairman of the House of Representative's Financial Services
Committee, while Waters is expected to be selected by her party
later on Thursday to be the panel's top Democrat.
Observers expect the future of mortgage finance giants
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to loom large
when Hensarling and Waters assume their posts in January. The
two companies, which were seized by the government in 2008, have
drawn nearly $190 billion in taxpayer aid since then.
Hensarling favors privatizing the companies, while Waters
worries that a smaller government role could choke off mortgage
credit for lower-income families.
Given their divergent views, which are evident on other
financial regulatory issues as well, it is far from clear how
much the committee will be able to accomplish.
"They are both historically seen as very partisan
individuals," said Jason Rosenstock, government relations
director at consulting group ML Strategies. "The question will
be how to define some kind of balance between their partisan
backgrounds with their new leadership roles."
LONG OVERDUE?
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were untouched by the Dodd-Frank
regulatory overhaul in 2010 as lawmakers, over Republican
opposition, decided the time was not ripe to determine their
future. But the clock has been ticking.
"Without question, housing and housing finance reform is
something that is very close to the legislative hearts of
Congresswoman Waters and Congressman Hensarling," said Waters'
chief of staff, Mikael Moore. "We believe it is something that
has to be paid attention to and focused on."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are the two biggest players in
the U.S. mortgage market. To provide a steady stream of funds,
they buy mortgages from lenders and either hold them or
repackage them as securities, which they sell to investors with
a guarantee.
Their footprint grew as private credit evaporated after the
housing bubble burst. Now, the government backs about nine out
of every 10 new mortgages, whether through Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac or the Federal Housing Administration, a loan insurer.
Economists say shuttering Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before
a replacement is in place would curtail access to home loans
dramatically and send the housing market into a downturn.
"The challenge for all parties involved will be providing
for the housing needs of low and moderate income Americans,"
said Scott Talbott, senior vice president for government affairs
at the Financial Services Roundtable.
Reform of the current system will impact the financial
services sector, with banks, home builders and mortgage brokers
all having a stake in the outcome. Lawmakers and administration
officials expect a full-scale overhaul of the housing finance
system will take years.
Some analysts say that despite major differences, it is
possible for Waters and Hensarling to make progress. Last week,
they had lunch to map a path forward, and Waters has been
holding meetings with the financial sector as well.
"I think they will find a way to get along," said Joseph
Engelhard, the senior vice president of Capital Alpha Partners.
"I don't think there will be the kinds of sparks flying that
people expect."
Even Representative Scott Garrett, a conservative Republican
on the committee who strongly opposes any government guarantee
in the U.S. mortgage system, expressed optimism.
"We have a whole new environment to work in. And I look
forward to working with Maxine," he told Reuters in an
interview. "She has been reasonable on other matters and we've
worked in a bipartisan manner before."
DODD-FRANK SHOW-DOWN
Housing isn't the only issue where Hensarling and Waters
don't see eye-to-eye.
Hensarling has denounced the Dodd-Frank law as helping to
codify taxpayer-funded bailouts of large financial institutions
and criticized the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Waters is a big fan of the law and helped champion the
creation of the consumer watchdog. She also argued for some
stricter provisions that never made it into law, such as a ban
on credit default swaps, insurance-like products that can allow
investors to bet on the financial health of companies.
The committee is expected to continue its oversight of some
of the thornier Dodd-Frank provisions, from derivatives
regulations and the CFPB to the Volcker rule, which bans
proprietary trading by banks.
There could also be an effort to push through "technical"
fixes to Dodd-Frank, such as adding a privacy protection
provision so that documents banks hand over the CFPB cannot be
released to the public or during litigation.