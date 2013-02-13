By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Three Democratic U.S.
senators defended the new consumer watchdog on Wednesday and
said Republicans who have vowed to block President Barack
Obama's choice to lead the bureau would hinder its work
protecting consumers from financial scams.
Senators Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Sherrod Brown of Ohio
and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Republicans oppose
Richard Cordray's nomination to lead the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau for political reasons and called for them to
allow a confirmation vote.
The three serve on the Senate committee that oversees banks
and the consumer bureau. Warren set up the consumer bureau after
it was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Obama recently nominated Cordray to a full term at the helm
of the bureau, after using a procedural maneuver to name him as
the head in January 2012.
"I'm new to the Senate, and I confess I don't get this,"
said Warren, who was elected in November. "We shouldn't have a
system where more political stalemates just create more bad
government."
In response to the nomination, 43 Republican senators vowed
to block Cordray's confirmation unless the Obama administration
agreed to change the CFPB's structure and funding.
"I'm new to the Senate, and I confess I don't get this,"
said Warren, who was elected in November. "We shouldn't have a
system where more political stalemates just create more bad
government."
The CFPB has been controversial since before it opened in
July 2011. Republicans and business groups say the bureau has
too much authority over a wide swath of financial products,
including mortgages, credit cards and student loans, and too
little oversight from lawmakers.
The Republican senators have said they would not confirm
Cordray for a full term until Obama agrees to replace the
director with a bipartisan board, subject the bureau to
congressional appropriations rather than funding it through the
Federal Reserve, and allow federal bank regulators to verify
that any new consumer bureau rules would not harm banks' safety.
They had made the same demands in a 2011 letter.
Although an appeals court ruling last month on recess
appointments did not directly name Cordray, he was appointed via
the same procedure and experts said the same logic could be used
to challenge his appointment.
The appeals court ruling found that certain recess
appointments were unconstitutional because lawmakers were not
technically in recess, but were meeting in short sessions with
only a few members present.
Democrats have shown no signs of giving ground on the
consumer bureau. They say the CFPB, like other bank regulators,
must be funded independently to prevent its budget from becoming
a political football.
Reed said the bureau's rules already are overseen by a group
of regulators called the Financial Stability Oversight Council,
and he said structural changes are not needed because the agency
has been effective so far.
In addition, Warren said Cordray's confirmation would
maintain continuity for the industry. Dodd-Frank required the
bureau to write a slate of rules regulating mortgages and other
products. If a court said Cordray's recess appointment was
unconstitutional, many of those rules could be thrown out,
experts say.
Many people in the financial services industry have been
complimentary of Cordray since he took over at the consumer
bureau, saying he has been accessible and that the CFPB's rules
have incorporated feedback from both industry and consumer
groups.
"No one in the country, no one in the Senate that I've heard
of has said that Rich Cordray is not qualified for this job,"
Brown said.
"Imagine the precedent that sets for the Senate. If you
don't like an agency, if you don't like the laws that created an
agency...you're going to refuse to confirm someone in the
future." he said.
Republicans say they do not object to Cordray personally but
that they want to see changes at the bureau before they confirm
anyone as its leader.