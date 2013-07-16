BRIEF-Lloyd’s begins India operations, opens Mumbai branch
* Lloyd’s begins India operations, opens Mumbai branch (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to move toward confirmation of Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ending a months-long standoff on the issue.
Cordray has been leading the bureau in a temporary position since January 2012, but Senate Republicans for months refused to confirm him to a full term unless Democrats agreed to change the structure of the consumer bureau.
More than 60 senators voted to close debate and move forward to a final confirmation vote for Cordray. The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law, has not yet had a confirmed director.
* Civil judgment issued by beijing court on december 18, 2014 shall be rescinded
LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams & Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory obligations.