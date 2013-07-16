WASHINGTON, July 16 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to move toward confirmation of Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ending a months-long standoff on the issue.

Cordray has been leading the bureau in a temporary position since January 2012, but Senate Republicans for months refused to confirm him to a full term unless Democrats agreed to change the structure of the consumer bureau.

More than 60 senators voted to close debate and move forward to a final confirmation vote for Cordray. The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law, has not yet had a confirmed director.